Infant Graduates From LIJ Forest Hills With Honors

Share 0

BY NATHAN DUKE

Editor-in-Chief

An Astoria infant received a diploma during a recent graduation ceremony after completing Long Island Jewish Forest Hills NICU’s breastfeeding program.

Macon Wheeler, who is one month old, had spent the early part of July in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. But he was dressed in a blue cap and gown and accompanied by his parents, Benjamin and Gabrielle Wheeler, upon receiving a diploma with special honors in breastfeeding during the hospital’s graduation ceremony.

The infant and mother were awarded since they had both gone through a difficult birth. Wheeler, who wanted to deliver naturally, spent 39 hours in labor. Due to complications from asthma, she ultimately underwent a C-section instead. Mason wound up in the NICU for six days with fluid in his lungs and rapid breathing.

Due to surgery, it was difficult for Gabrielle Wheeler to hold and visit her son until the next day. Nurses provided her with a breast pump and encouraged her to express milk for him. At first, the NICU nurses attempted to feed Mason, but he kept spitting up the milk.

But his mother was determined to breastfeed after having learned about the process at a prenatal class at LIJ Forest Hills as well as from her own research.

“There are so many benefits to breastfeeding,” said Dr. Jennifer Kurtz, the chief of neonatology at LIJ Forest Hills. “Breast milk contains numerous antibodies and immunoglobins, which helps prevent infections in infants. Breastfed babies are less likely to have ear infections, respiratory illness and digestive issues.”

Mason now weighs 11 pounds.

“Mason is doing great,” his mother said. “Most babies lose weight in the beginning, but he has gained weight and I think that’s because of the breast milk.”