Indoor Projects To Add To Your Spring Cleaning List

Spring cleaning is a seasonal tradition. You’ve been setting house projects aside all winter and now’s the perfect time to make sure the warm weather season starts with a cleaner home. So, start your spring cleaning with these five to-dos.

Clear the clutter. Removing excess clutter is a great cleaning tip any time of year, but finishing this task when the weather was colder may not have been as tempting. Tackle your home room by room and analyze the items you find. If you haven’t used something in a year or more, it’s time for it to go.

Freshen up the floors. After a season of tracking dirt, snow and mud, your floors could use some attention. If the damage is minor, a thorough vacuuming will do the trick. If the wear and tear is more significant, you may need a more comprehensive solution. If you have carpet, renting a carpet cleaner allows you to tackle the job yourself, saving you money over hiring a professional or purchasing your own machine. And if you have hardwood or tile floors, rent a floor buffer.

Pretty it up with paint. This is the right time to cross that painting project off your to-do list. Small painting projects can be handled with a single can and brush—but for your larger painting endeavors, rent a paint sprayer. It’s the best way to get an even, professional coat in a short amount of time.

Better the baseboards. Baseboards provide a stylish accent to any room in your home, but when they’re dirty, they stand out for all the wrong reasons. To clean them, start by vacuuming your baseboards and scrubbing each with a mixture of dish soap and warm water. Dry each with a towel before wiping them with a dryer sheet.

Vet the vents. One of the joys of warmer weather is the increase in fresh air that flows through your home—as long as that air is clean. To improve the air quality in your home immediately, clean the vents. Dirt, hair, pollen and other debris collect there, so vacuum the vents out to remove particles from your air for good. Rent a wearable vacuum and you’ll make your reaching points easier without the complications of lugging a traditional model.

