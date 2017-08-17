Indian Americans Contributing To Our City And Nation

Share 0

Meera Joshi

Meera Joshi is the commissioner of the NY Taxi and Limousine Commission. Joshi has served New York City residents in city government for more than a decade. Most recently, she was the deputy commissioner of Legal Affairs and general counsel for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

She previously served as the first deputy executive director of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, an agency tasked with investigating complaints of police misconduct. She also served as an inspector general for the New York City Department of Investigation, responsible for investigation of alleged criminality and corruption at New York City’s departments of Correction, Probation and Juvenile Justice and the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Commissioner Joshi received her B.A. and J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, and resides with her family in Brooklyn.

Pichai Sundararajan

Born July 12, 1972, Sundar Pichai as he is also known, is the chief executive officer of Google Inc. Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India. He earned his degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering. Pichai holds an M.S. in material sciences and engineering from Stanford University, where he was named a Siebel Scholar; and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Palmer Scholar.

Pichai worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting at McKinsey and Company before joining Google in 2004, where he led product management and innovation efforts for the company’s software products, such as Google Chrome. In 2015 he became CEO of Google Inc.

Satya Narayana Nadella

Born Aug. 19, 1967, Nadella is the current chief executive officer of Microsoft. Before becoming CEO, he was executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise group, responsible for building and running the company’s computing platforms, developer tools and cloud computing services.

Nadella was born into a Telugu-speaking family in Hyderabad, India (now in the state of Telangana). Nadella received a BE degree in electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology and a master of science in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. His MBA degree is from the University of Chicago.

Nadella worked with Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft in 1992. He became the company’s CEO in 2014.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard (born April 12, 1981), member of the Democratic Party, has been the United States representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013. She’s also the first Hindu lawmaker in the U.S. Congress, elected as the co-chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans earlier this year. She was also a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee until Feb. 28, 2016.

She served in a combat zone in Iraq.

Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004, becoming at age 21 the youngest woman to be elected to a state legislature at the time.