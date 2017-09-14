Iconic Woodhaven Tavern Burgled

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, Firefighter Loy Gordon—the owner of Neir’s Tavern—went into the bar around 5:30 a.m. to do some paperwork and discovered the door ajar and the place ransacked.

Police said that $925 was stolen from the bar’s register, a cash box was removed and an undetermined amount of money was stolen from an ATM at the 180 year-old Woodhaven watering hole. Police believe that the perpetrator gained entry by prying open the side door. There is no description of the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

Gordon, a FDNY Lieutenant, said that he showed up early since he was attending Sept. 11 memorials throughout the day and needed to get work done at the bar. The tavern opened that day, despite the burglary.

“There were things we weren’t able to do, but we made it work. We’re just trying to get back to normal,” Gordon said.

He said that he hasn’t received substantial information from the police, but investigators are trying to track down videos from the surrounding area.

Ed Wendell, founder of the Woodhaven Historical Society, is organizing a community “friend-raiser” for Sept. 23. to “stand against the people who want to give a black eye to the neighborhood.”

“Over the past couple of years, anytime someone has been in need, Loy Gordon and Neir’s Tavern has stepped up,” Wendell noted.

Mostly recently, Gordon aided a local dog named Dasher who was thrown from a car and raised approximately $1,800 for a local Little League for children with special needs.

“They have done this repeatedly. He has done this so much,” Wendell said.

The day after the “friend-raiser,” Gordon will be honored by the Sister’s of Notre Dame on 88th Avenue and 87th Street near St. Thomas the Apostle. The women’s education center provides tuition-free ESL and GED classes.

“When we heard what happened to Loy—it’s a no brainer,” Wendell said.

The Woodhaven Historical Society has done much of the research to put the nearly 200-year-old bar on the map in the hopes of getting it landmarked by the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission.

“It’s special to the identity of this community. Beyond that, the owner running it is a special guy,” Wendell stated.

“It tells the type of people who would do this, who rob a firefighter on 9/11—it doesn’t get lower than that,” he said and added, “the community has his back.”

