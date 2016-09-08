Hundreds March For Road Rage Victim

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Chun Man Tse, also known as Vincent Tse, spent the last six years of his life supporting his community as a volunteer at the Benjamin Rosenthal Senior Center on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.

But on Thursday, it was the community who came out to support Tse.

Hundreds of marchers, consisting of elected officials, seniors from the center and other community members, took to the streets on Thursday in memory of the 68-year-old Tse, who was killed after a punch thrown by 44-year-old Cleamon Anderson in an altercation after a traffic incident.

The march, organized by Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), was meant to honor Tse, but was also a call to action. The marchers called on Queens District Attorney Richard Brown to elevate the charges against Anderson from assault to manslaughter or higher.

“Someone twice his size and half his age suddenly and maliciously punched Mr. Tse in the face, intending to cause as much harm as possible,” said Kim, who went on to commend Tse’s daily work at the senior center. “He was an outstanding individual and, in my eyes, an unsung hero who just wanted to help others. We must do all that we can to honor him by asking for the full weight of justice.”

The marchers started at the Rosenthal Senior Center and walked down Geranium Avenue to the intersection of Colden Street and 45th Avenue, where on July 22, Anderson punched Tse in the face after a traffic incident, causing Tse to hit his head on the ground and enter a coma from which he would not awaken. Tse was on the way to serve at the senior center.

The hundreds of marchers shouted “Justice” throughout the walk, and held signs with pictures of Tse and the words “#Justice4Tse” and “#StandUp4Elderly.”

Other elected officials at the event included state Sen. Toby Stavisky, Assembly Member Nily Rozic (D-Flushing), Assembly Member Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), District Leader Martha Flores-Vasquez, a representative for U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing).

Steve and Ivy Tse, Tse’s children, were also present, and spoke highly of their father’s volunteer spirit.

“My father was a kind, helpful, selfless handyman who always wanted to help people,” Steve Tse told the media. “His death leaves a void in our lives. This void hurts.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for District Attorney Brown’s office said that there was no legal basis for a charge higher than assault.

“We understand the anguish and emotions of the family and friends of Mr. Tse,” the spokesman said. “The result was death but the facts do not support an intent to cause death or serious injury. The facts only support an intent to cause physical injury. The facts known to us are that one punch was thrown and no weapon was used. Mr. Tse fell and tragically struck his head – which caused his death.”

The spokesman added that because of the age discrepancy between Tse and Anderson, they were able to raise the charges to a felony assault, which could lead to seven years in prison.

A spokesman from the SelfHelp Rosenthal Senior Center said that Tse volunteered nearly every day for six years, helping with food preparation and small repairs around the center. He was also a community member who utilized the center’s resources.

Lee Young, 65, is a member of the Senior Center community. While he didn’t know Tse personally, he saw him around the center nearly every day and joined in the march to support him. At the end of the march, it began to pour. Standing in front of the senior center for shelter, Young saw the rain as significant.

“For us, that means that Vincent, he got the message from us,” he said. “Mother Nature is crying for him, too.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.