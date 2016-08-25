Hoop Dreams Doc Interview At MoMA

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The Museum of the Moving Image screened Hoop Dreams on Sunday, as part of its “Kartemquin at 50” series. The Chicago-based company has been making documentaries for half a century, perhaps none more popular than the 1994 entry Hoop Dreams, the three-hour documentary about two amateur basketball players.

“At the time when “Hoop Dreams” came out, you really had to go out of your way to see a documentary in a movie theater,” said Steve James, the director of the film, who spoke at the museum. The movie was made by James, Peter Gilbert (who was also the cinematographer) and Frederick Marx, who co-wrote the film with James.

Famed movie critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert both thought “Hoop Dreams” was the number-one movie of the year, ahead of “Pulp Fiction”, “Forrest Gump” and “The Shawshank Redemption”.

“I was thinking, ‘Boy, those are some great critics.’ I never thought Gene Siskel was this great critic like I do now’,” James said to laughter from the audience.

The film, originally intended to be a 30-minute TV special, follows Arthur Agee and William Gates, a pair of African American high school students in Chicago. Filming took place over five years and looks at all the hardships on and off the court that the two deal with in trying to one day make the NBA. “We were originally going to follow two kids, thinking, because we didn’t have any money, well one of them will work out, be interesting at least, probably not both of them,” James said. “Of course, imagine the film if it was just about one of them. It would not be nearly as interesting a film. But it’d be shorter.”

The student-athletes play in high school, and deal with trying to stay eligible for major colleges while juggling family issues. Siskel and Ebert reviewed it initially when it was only playing at the Sundance Film Festival. “They went on their show during Sundance, while the film was at Sundance and they gave it a rave review,” James said. “That had never happened before and I think that was a huge thing for this film, this three-hour documentary about some kids you’ve never heard of dreaming of basketball.”

During the initial review, Ebert said, “This is one of the best films about American life that I have ever seen, and for three hours I was just absorbed by these two families; it’s not just the kids.”

When talking about the movie at the end of 1994, Siskel felt that the three-hour running time shouldn’t scare people away. “This is an eight year project by these three filmmakers. I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, it’s three hours.’ Well if these guys can spend eight years out of their lives, can you think you could spend an hour more than you spent on, let’s say, seeing “Richie Rich”? I think you can handle it.”