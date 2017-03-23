Honoring Passionate, Determined Women

Share 0

Celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8— and Women’s History Month throughout March— allows us to appreciate the progress that has been made in women’s issues, while we also look towards the future.

The origins of International Women’s Day can be found in the context of the struggle by workers and suffragettes in North America and Europe at the beginning of the 20th century.

What were the main issues then? Women worked hard in claiming their right to the vote, which men had long enjoyed, better working conditions and gender equality. This special day has grown significantly on the international stage since the intervention of the United Nations in 1975.

After that, it took very little time before the cause was taken up by women in both developed and developing countries.

Now, events are organized around the globe every year to promote the rights of women and facilitate their participation in political and economic life.

So, let’s congratulate all those passionate, determined women who, by fighting for their convictions, make an important contribution to society every day of the year.

And did you know that International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries, such as Laos, Russia and Moldova.

In several other countries, including China and Madagascar, women are entitled to a day off work.