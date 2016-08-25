Honey Harvest Festival Abuzz With History And Tasting

Share 1

BY MATT SHORTALL

The annual Honey Harvest Festival was held at the Voelker Orth Museum, Bird Sanctuary and Victorian Garden in Murray Hill this week, where visitors not only enjoyed sampling the locally sourced honey, but also learned why honeybees are a critically important component of our ecosystem.

The annual August Honey Harvest Festival is a celebration of the noble honeybees and all the hard work they do throughout the summer.

A local beekeeper and a team of volunteers only started harvesting the homegrown honey during the past week. “We’re not doing this to become professional honey producers,” said beekeeper and horticulturist Urte Schaedle. “We’re more concerned about using the hive as a teaching tool.”

Schaedle estimates there are now more than 50,000 honeybees living in the 6-foot-tall hive on the property.

“This is special, because it’s fresh,” said Schaedle, citing the health benefits of the naturally produced honey, which is said to ease allergies. “Most people never get to taste fresh honey like this.”

Museum Director Deborah Silverfine believes running Voelker Orth property has a lot in common with running a successful mom-and-pop store. “The bee colony helps us pollinate our plants, and we also use it for our educational programs,” she said. “In order to stay in business it takes constancy and quality of service, building and retaining an audience and staff. We have the special challenge of retaining the period character of the house and garden, while making it available and inviting for audiences, some of whom have never been to a museum, and are used to the comforts of 21st-century urban life.”

Located at 149-19 38th Ave., the Voelker Orth Museum is just 20 minutes away from Penn Station via the Long Island Railroad station at Murray Hill, but it feels much more distant in the sense of time. The museum occupies the former home of a German immigrant family who bought the property in the late 1890s, and restoration efforts have preserved the house much as it looked back then. The property also features a spacious Victorian-style garden, where museum staff and volunteers have been looking after a bee colony for the last 10 years.

Silverfine has emphasized the impact of their educational and group programs, as well as events like the Honey Harvest Festival and an Oktoberfest coming up on Sept. 23, which will combine the history of Queens with the modern culture of Flushing.

The museum offers a beekeeping class at the beginning of spring each year, which for some people turns into a volunteer apprenticeship among local hives in Queens. “We’d really like to create an active community of beekeepers,” Silverfine said. “It’s a hobby that requires some skill and it works best when there’s a team of people working with you.”

The museum first started the classes when beekeeping was legalized in the city in 2010. It was initially launched as a nearly yearlong, in-depth series, but now it’s offering a shorter version for beginners who are just interested in basic knowledge.