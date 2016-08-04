Homeless Shelter To Open In Maspeth

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A Maspeth homeless shelter at the Holiday Inn, 59-40 55th Road, was discussed Wednesday morning with the Department of Homeless Services, the Mayor’s office, community residents and local elected officials.

The homeless shelter, which DHS plans to open in 60 days, would lodge 110 families or 220 people. The shelter would be restricted to people over 18, so if there is a parent with a child it would have to be an adult child. In the meeting, the DHS stated that the residents would be homeless people whose last address was within the confines of Community Board 5.

DHS assured the community that the facility, which would be run by the Acacia network, would have full-time security.

Attendees of the meeting said that although there is no homeless shelter within CB 5, the Pan Am Shelter, which houses 500, is approximately two miles away in CB 4, while another domestic violence shelter is in nearby Woodside, part of CB 2.

“I strongly oppose the mayor’s office’s proposal to convert the Maspeth Holiday Inn into a homeless shelter,” said Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale), “The community of Maspeth is already impacted by two existing homeless shelters along Queens Blvd. Also, the most recent City Budget has allocated hundreds of millions for homelessness prevention, and while we have seen a decrease in New York City’s shelter population since December 2014, the administration continues to open up shelter after shelter throughout Queens. I will be working with community leaders and residents to stop this.”

A public meeting will be held next week with a time and place to be announced soon.

Vinnie Arcuri, CB 5 chairman, said the established view by the NYC Human Resources Administration’s commissioner is that homeless people should not be put in shelter but in affordable housing, “In the meantime, we’re asking ‘Why do you keep making more shelters?’”

Arcuri disagrees with the idea of taking a viable hotel and laying off the staff to bring in a new one and eliminating a business that pays taxes to the community.

“The big point is, why is it such an emergency when homelessness has dropped in the city in the last couple of years,” he added.

He noted, “We’re against shelters cause it’s not right for people to be locked up.”

Arcuri mentioned that the DHS said there is a model that would incorporate senior housing and a homeless shelter. If the community can find a place where the DHS can put that model, the residency would be dropped down to 35 families or 70 people, if combined.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com, or @JonathanSCronin