Homeless Crisis: Addressing The Hotel/Shelter Convergence

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Earlier this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Maspeth will be converted into a homeless shelter, sparking opposition from local residents and elected officials.

Since his announcement, there have been several hearings, meetings and protests with local residents showing opposition.

Borough President Melinda Katz sent a letter to de Blasio last week stating that the Holiday Inn Express is not an appropriate site for a homeless shelter.

“The practice of arbitrarily converting hotels into homeless shelters has become prevalent throughout the city,” she wrote in the letter. “This is particularly true in Queens, where at least 17 hotels have already been used as shelters. But this policy is not a sustainable approach to mitigating homelessness. We need to identify the best way to move forward as a city and consider alternatives to hotel/shelter conversions, like increasing the financial commitment and expanding the parameters and incentives of existing rental subsidy programs, like LINC [Living In Communities] that would better provide stable housing for homeless families.”

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst) said that his problem is not with homeless shelters’ being put in the area; his problem is with three things: the process of converting the hotels and how de Blasio is going about informing the community, no explanation as to why de Blasio changed the formula, and that de Blasio or the Department of Homeless Services isn’t being upfront with the community.

“The problem isn’t the fact that they are bringing homeless shelters into the area, especially those that house families. It’s about the process,” said Peralta. “We just learned about this shelter. They make the decision and instead of telling everyone before they implement it, they tell us when they already have a set date. They should really have dialogue and conversation with the community and those representing the communities but they don’t. The more people you include in a decision, the more possible solutions you can find.”

Peralta is only one of the several elected officials who are upset that they were not informed before the decision was made.

“While I will never protest the women and children seeking shelter at the Quality Inn [a hotel in Woodside housing homeless families], I am extremely upset that the administration converted this hotel into a temporary shelter without notifying anyone in the community,” said Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). “In situations like this, the best policy is transparency, not trying to sneak changes past local communities.”

While elected officials are upset about not having a say in this decision and about the location of the shelter, many residents are upset with the conversion as a whole, with some demonstrating their ignorance by stereotyping homeless people.

Twenty-two-year-old Tiara Picart, who is currently living at the Days Inn Hotel in Jamaica with her one-year-old daughter under Children’s Community Services, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and social services to families in need, shared her story with the Queens Tribune.

Picart and her baby previously lived with her mother in a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx, causing tension and frequent confrontations during her stay.

“She was constantly kicking me out time after time so I finally left on my own,” Picart said. She went straight to the PATH (Public Advocate’s office and the Housing for Vulnerable Families Work Group) Homeless Shelter on East 151st Street in the Bronx, where she was asked why she was there, how many people she was with, what her living conditions were, if she was a victim of domestic violence and more. After her interview with a caseworker, she was sent to the Days Inn; however, they told her it would only be for 10-days as they inspected her previous home and determined whether or not she was eligible to stay at the shelter and receive the help.

It has now been about a month since Picart was placed in a hotel room at the Days Inn with her baby.

“It’s a regular hotel room,” she said. “We don’t get to use the amenities because we aren’t guest at the hotel. But it’s our own space and they provide us with three meals a day.”

According to Picart, the fifth and sixth floors of the hotel are designated for the homeless, who sign in and out and have a 10 p.m. curfew.

“The other homeless people here are really kind and are just like me,” said Picart. “I can tell that they have been through a tough time, but it’s not like I can look at them and automatically assume they’re homeless.”

As the hotel conversion situation continues, the stereotype that homeless people are dangerous and cause harm to the residents in the community has been the leading argument.

“I don’t support people that talk down on people that are in shelters,” said Picart. “At an earlier point in my life I remember being just like those people that stereotype homeless people until I began to go through it myself. Everyone has to start somewhere. Some people just have to go through homeless shelters to get to where they want to go. Not a lot of people like to talk about or even admit to how they got to where they got but I don’t care. I’m receiving the help I need and I appreciate it.”

Another stereotype is that instead of being homeless, homeless people should go out and get themselves a job.

In 2014, Picart was working at a stable job. But on top of finding out that she was pregnant, she was in a car accident during her pregnancy, giving her knee problems, which is something she still suffers from today.

However, there are requirements for staying at the homeless shelter and obtaining the help. One thing Picart said is strictly enforced is that the person must be looking for a job and apartments.

“They give me an employment and an apartment log,” said Picart. “For example, I had a job interview last week, so I jotted that down on my employment log. When I find apartment ads in the newspaper, I jot that down on my apartment log and then when I meet with my case manager, I show it to her.”

Since 2014, the DHS has helped more than 40,000 New Yorkers avoid or exit the shelter system through rental assistance and permanent housing programs. Over the past six months it has brought about 1,000 people off the street through the Homeless Outreach & Mobile Engagement Street Action Team. As of December 2015, the federal government certified that New York City had ended chronic veteran homelessness.

“Every day, homeless New Yorkers from every borough come to us seeking help,” said Lauren Gray, a spokesperson for the DHS. “It is the city’s legal and moral obligation to provide shelter to these children and adults who would otherwise be forced to sleep on the street. We are grateful for the New York businesses and community members who stand by our neighbors as they navigate some of the most difficult situations of their lives.”

During this frustrating time, it is important to know that although residents and elected officials are understandably upset about this surprising hotel/shelter convergence, people in these shelters are regular people undergoing unexpected problems that everyone at any point may be forced to face. The only difference is that they don’t have a place to call home. There is no correlation between danger and homelessness, other than the fact that someone without a home, living in the street, is exposed to harm.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com