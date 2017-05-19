Holy Cross High School To Accept Girls

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Holy Cross High School, a private Catholic all-boys school in Flushing since 1955, will soon begin admitting young women, the school announced on May 18.

The school is inviting both boys and girls who will be in eighth grade to apply for admission to the school to be part of the class of 2022, which would enroll in September 2018. Additionally, 18 of 22 Congregation of Holy Cross-sponsored secondary and post-secondary academic institutions across the country will be co-educational.

“Holy Cross High School recognizes that there are many capable and qualified young women who are desirous of strong, values-based instruction provided in a safe and nurturing co-educational environment,” the announcement on the school’s website read. “Over the last several years, and confirmed by a recent gift of $1 million from a most generous and forward thinking alumnus, Holy Cross High School has developed skill in a robust project-based learning initiative called STREAM, which is not gender specific. In fact, project-based learning across the disciplines of science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and mathematics are guiding more young women to degrees needed by U.S. industries.”

Holy Cross Principal Ed Burns called the change “momentous.”

“As a school sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross, we are not alone,” he said in a statement. “We have many resources across the country to guide us in each step we will be taking as we make this important transition.”

