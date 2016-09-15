Hollis Hills Holiday Garbage Left Behind

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

For the past three holidays—Memorial Day, July 4th and last week’s Labor Day—Hollis Hills’ residents’ garbage has been left out for three nights due to confusions and a lack of communication with the Department of Sanitation about its holiday collection schedules, according to several residents, including Community Board 11 member Stephen Pivawer.

The residents near Pivawer’s Hollis Hills home put out their regular garbage on Mondays. When a holiday falls on a Monday, the Department of Sanitation’s website instructs residents to put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday “for collection beginning the next day.” However, for the past three holidays, some Hollis Hills residents’ garbage, including Pivawer’s, has gone uncollected until Thursday, the next normal collection day, after sitting outside for three nights.

“Aside from the quality of life, we’re dealing with a health issue,” Pivawer said, citing animals that often break open garbage bags and spill contents out onto the ground. “You’re dealing with an infestation.”

There wouldn’t be a problem with holding the garbage back, he said, but the holiday collection schedule insists that residents put it out the day of the holiday, and if the collection does come the next day, they don’t want to miss it. He added that the bottom line is communication, so that residents are more aware of when their garbage will be picked up after the holiday.

And Pivawer isn’t the only resident with concerns – several others were confused as well. Hollis Hills residents John and Andrea, who only gave their first names, said that they really appreciate the hard work that their sanitation workers do, but that it is confusing around the holidays.

“We don’t know when they want it out when it’s a Monday holiday,” Andrea said. “It’s a lack of communication.”

She added that there are many animals in the area, and it becomes a problem when they tamper with the bags.

On the Wednesday after Labor Day, garbage, ranging from single garbage cans to mountainous piles of bags, sat at nearly every house along 210th Street, off Union Turnpike. In some cases bags were torn, leaving behind old food, papers, a dirty diaper and more.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Department of Sanitation said that they do their best to collect all the garbage after the holidays.

“The Department of Sanitation collects some 10,000 tons of material every day,” the statement said. “Following a holiday, the department works to pick up holiday material along with non-holiday material as quickly as possible.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.