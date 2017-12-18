Hollis Father Gunned Down Outside Home

BY JON CRONIN

A Queens father of three was killed by an unknown assailant earlymorning as he sat in his car outside his home, police said.

According to the city’s Police Department, Mohale Ralekhetho, 39, was sitting in his 2015 Mercedes Benz in front of his home, located at 104-21 207th St. in Hollis, with a 33-year-old man when a man walked up to his car and shot him in the neck. The other man in the car was not injured. Police said that another man was standing on the sidewalk with the shooter and the two fled the scene together

Police responded to a 911 call regarding the incident at approximately 4:35 a.m. and Emergency Medical Services pronounced Ralekhetho dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

According to previously published reports, Ralekhetho was a doting father of three girls. Known as CK, he was also described as a good friend and neighbor.