The History Of Salsa Comes Back To Queens

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Salsa music has for decades grown more and more popular due to its rhythm, its moves and its culture, but the fun in the upbeat genre can easily distract you from its origin.

Earlier this year, the Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside put on “The History of Salsa,” a show that takes you back to the beginning and dances its way through the history of salsa all the way to the present time. Throughout the three weeks of the February debut, the show was sold out every weekend, leaving those who saw it longing for more, and those who didn’t feeling left out.

Fortunately, back by popular demand, “The History of Salsa” will show for six weeks from Nov. 4 through Dec. 11, just in time for the holiday season and perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

“‘The History of Salsa’ is the first show dedicated completely to salsa,” said Thalia Spanish Theatre administrative director William Lopera. “People who like salsa will enjoy it and have a good time.”

The show consists of 24 dancers, a live band of six musicians and the award-winning Colombian dance company Cali Salsa Pal’ Mundo, who will explore salsa from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia and New York.

According to Lopera, some of the best-known Salsa anthems such as quimbara will be performed.

Producing this musical is Angel Gil Orrios, who has been producing about six productions a year with alternating performances in Spanish and English for 17 years at the Thalia Spanish Theatre.

The Thalia Spanish Theatre, whose mission is to “celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Spanish and Latin American culture and heritage with unique productions of theatre music and dance,” has been bringing Latino and Spanish culture to Queens all year round for 39 years.

According to Orrios, the unique theater employs the best writers and composers from Spain, Latin America and the United States. In its almost four decades of operation, it has won 196 national and international awards.

During “The History of Salsa” three-week showings in February, Lopera said there was a diverse crowd with people of all ethnicities in attendance.

“Salsa is becoming the next border to every point of the world,” said Lopera, “A lot of people are interested in the genre, even those that don’t know Spanish. The show isn’t just the language; the dances are also very acrobatic. It’s exciting.”

The show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays between Nov. 4 and Dec. 11. Tickets cost $40, with students and senior tickets discounted at $37. Purchase tickets by calling 718-729-3880 or in person at the theatre’s box office anytime before the date of the show. For more information on the theatre visit www.thaliatheatre.org.

