Hispanic Heritage Month

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Every year between September 15 and October 15, the light is shined on the Hispanic and Latino communities – on those who left their countries for greater opportunities, for a good education, for stability, but most importantly, for freedom.

While the United States celebrates the Hispanic/Latino culture as a whole, each celebration is different, with that of Queens being unique.

Because Queens has no racial or ethnic group that holds a 50 percent majority in the borough, Guinness Word Records deemed Queens the most diverse place on the planet. However, although it is not the most populous cultural group in the borough, the Hispanic/Latino population makes up 28 percent of the borough’s overall population. Of that, 53 percent are Puerto Rican; 3.6 percent are Mexican; 0.6 percent are Cuban; and 17.4 percent are Dominican, Salvadoran and Ecuadorian, not including the undocumented Hispanic/Latino immigrants who aren’t included in the population’s percentage.

“Hispanics/Latinos have become part of the fabric of Queens,” said state Sen. José Peralta (D-Jackson Heights). “They bring such an eclectic array of different varieties of food, music and vibrancy to our community.”

Those who have visited Queens can attest to the fact that when you walk down Roosevelt Avenue, it’s as if you are walking into a Hispanic/Latino country. Whether it be the smells of traditional Latin foods of rice and beans, empanadas and plantains; or such Latin sounds filling the air as bomba, salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, cumbia and the latest popular genre from the Dominican Republic, dembow; or the variety of the Spanish language being spoken amongst different Hispanics/Latinos, there is no better way to appreciate Queens’ diverse Latin culture.

The Hispanic/Latino community has grown so much in Queens that what was once predominantly spoken in English has now become bilingual. Churches in Queens now have both English and Spanish services; Queens Library now holds both English and Spanish computer classes, in addition to classes that teach immigrants the English language; and Queens is also home to one of the few Spanish-language bookstores in New York, Librería Barco de Papel, located in Elmhurst – one of the largest Hispanic/Latino communities in Queens.

“Queens tends to honor the Latino population by not only electing people that are Latino but also by allowing Latinos to become commissioners, police officers, captains, firefighters, teachers and overall hiring Latinos that are reflective of the community,” said Peralta. “We also honor the heritage by celebrating it – celebrating what the culture brings to Queens.”

One of the ways that Queens recognizes and celebrates the Hispanic/Latino community is through its parades and festivals. This year alone, Queens had the Dominican Heritage Month celebration in February; Festival De Las Flores (Festival Of The Flowers), which is celebrated by the Colombian culture; the 3rd Annual Peruvian International Parade and Festival in June; Desfile De Las Flores (Parade Of The Flowers), the 16th Annual Colombian Independence Parade, and Junta Hispana in July; the Ecuadorian Parade in August; and the 5th Annual Viva La Comida Festival and the Latin Culture Carnival in September. They will be followed by the Queens Dominican Parade and Queens Bolivian Parade in October.

Of all the parades Queens puts on for the individual Hispanic/Latino cultures, there is one specific parade that was created to bring all the Hispanic/Latino cultures together as one – the Queens Hispanic Parade, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sept. 25. This specific parade was created when the Hispanic/Latino community began to undergo its transition. One Latino culture would have a larger population than another, causing it to feel powerful, until a completely different Hispanic/Latino culture population began to rise. Instead of collaboration, there seemed to have been a competition amongst the cultures. This is why Queens began to host the Queens Hispanic Parade, allowing Hispanics/Latinos to represent their respective countries while marching together.

Throughout this celebratory month, states across the United States put on festivals and events that highlight the food, music, art and overall culture of Latinos.

In honor of both Hispanic Heritage Month and the number of successful Hispanic leaders who serve and help to shape our community for the better, the Queens Tribune is hosting the Champions For Change & Leadership Awards tonight to celebrate and promote the values of growth, success, service and endurance.

This month is essentially a celebration of independence, a celebration of strength and a celebration of a culture that has added to this country, making it what it is today.

Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana!

