The Queens Tribune, a leading advocate of a free press and upholding the constitutional rights of the minority, is endorsing Hillary Clinton for President.

The choice is clear. Clinton is the only candidate who emerged this year with the proven ability to govern our country. Her experience speaks for itself: Attempting to organize a national healthcare policy as First Lady in the ‘90s; helping New York and our nation recover after the devastating emotional and infrastructural loss on Sept. 11, 2001; and then, almost 10 years later as Secretary of State, sitting alongside President Barack Obama in the White House Situation Room as he gave the order for Seal Team Six to take out Osama Bin Laden, proves she has the gravitas to make hard decisions.

Clinton is capable of grasping the consequences and power of her decisions on the day she takes office. No other candidate – Republican, Democrat, Independent or Libertarian – has had the same experience or test of skill on such a level.

As a newspaper, we consider words are our world and our means to truth. If Trump were to be elected, he might do as he promises: “open up the libel laws,” stomp on the First Amendment, sue everyone and continue to obfuscate. His treatment of the press at events, where he hurls insults and refuses to answer questions, is disconcerting for those dedicated to America’s free press. There is no true north for Donald Trump. His rudder only moves along the path of least resistance.

Trump refuses to show proof of taxes, wants to ensure the rich will pay less than their fair share and shows little concern for middle- and working-class issues. Clinton seeks to provide a lower-cost college education for working and middle-class families, which will create a stronger workforce and a better economy.

Although Hillary Clinton may have her faults – show me a politician who has none – they are small in comparison to those of her opponent. We believe that she has the experience, the fortitude and the cognitive ability to lead this country even after the extreme division in ideology this election season has wrought.

When this election is over, we hope this nation will come together to focus on the issues and goals that our next President must face in a world that has become more dangerous by the day — a world that needs leaders who can speak beyond ideology or ethnic boundaries, led by a President who can reason when needed but also exert strength when called for.

Please exercise your right to vote without fear; this is our most fundamental right given to us by our founders.