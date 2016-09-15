Heroes Return Home: Queens Elected Celebrate Rio Athletes at Boro Hall

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Queens residents and elected officials welcomed back local Olympic heroes all weekend long at Rochdale Village and Queens Borough Hall, celebrating their great accomplishments in Rio last month.

A total of four olympians showed up to the Queens Borough Hall ceremony, with friends, family and acquaintances coming out to show their support. Olympians included track and field stars Natasha Hastings, who won silver, Deajah, Stevens who won silver, Dalilah Muhammad, who won Gold, and table tennis round two finalist Jennifer Yue Wu.

“We have standing here, the pride of 2.3 million people in the borough of Queens, and the pride of the entire United States of America,” Borough President Melinda Katz said at Borough Hall.

Katz said that seeing the great accomplishments of these Queens natives on such a grand stage was something that was crucial during the current state of the nation.

“We turn on the TV and it seems like we keep seeing bad news,” Katz said. “But our olympians went and competed. They qualified, came in and placed. They won gold medals. We are excited about every one of them. It really represents the best of this borough.”

Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assembly Members Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) were all in attendance for the ceremony, giving the heartfelt congratulations to the Queens-raised athletes.

“We were all so excited to see these great olympians that represented us so well in Brazil,” Meeks said about himself and his colleagues.

“Those of us in the House of Representatives, himself and my colleague Grace Meng […], we were voting on the floor during the olympics and watching. It was like no one wanted to stay on the floor to vote! Everyone was running to the back to take a peek as to what was going on!

When it came time, whether it was swimming, table tennis, track and field, I had to put in some extra emphasis because we had so many that not only represented the United States of America, but so many from our great borough of Queens.”

Along with Muhammad, Stevens, Hastings and Wu, two other athletes were also honored for their affiliation with the borough. Daryl Homer, a Bronx resident who won silver in men’s individual fencing was a student at St. John’s University was honored. His mother was there to accept the award on his behalf. Phyllis Francis, a Laurelton resident who won gold in the Women’s 4x400m relay was also honored on Monday. Her mom also accepted the award on her behalf.

Each of the olympians were presented with a proclamation in honor of the performances in Rio. Katz called Wu the embodiment of “the American Dream.” Born in Beijing and playing table tennis after her mother wanted her to, she moved to New York in 2008 at age 17. In eight years time, Wu managed to master the sport her mom got her into. When coming to the U.S. all those years ago, she said that she had “a dream of becoming naturalised and earning a spot on the United States Olympic team.”

Stevens finished seventh in the finals of the women’s 200-meter. Hailing from Mount Vernon, NY to her mom Lakia Perkins who was a track and field star as well, the athlete is a former Cardozo High School student. She currently attends the University of Oregon.

Hastings, a Rosedale resident won gold as part of team USA for the women’s 4×400 relay. She previously won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as numerous 1st place world championships. She has been running since she was 10 years old and said she remembers practicing her runs at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans growing up. Hastings attended the A. Philip Randolph High School and Harlem and attended the University of South Carolina. She said during the ceremony that at 30 years old, she does plan to participate in the 2020 Olympics.

Finally, Delilah Mohammad who made history becoming the first U.S. woman to win the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in just 53.1 seconds. She also attended Cardozo High School, M.S. 8 in Jamaica and P.S. 193 in Whitestone. Coming from a family of servicemen and women in the U.S. military and New York City law enforcement, Muhammad made her family proud winning gold. Born and raised in Rochdale Village, the young athlete said that she hopes to bring a message back to her young peers in Southeast Queens.

“I am so happy to bring this home for Queens,” Muhammad said. “Coming home, so many young kids have told me they want to be like me or be me when they grow up. Well I have a message to you guys. Strive to be 10-times better than me. Because that’s what got me my Gold medals. Not having small dreams, but having dreams that are so much bigger than what anyone else can fathom for yourself. That is what gets you on top.”

Queens Olympians were honored all weekend long throughout the city. Here in Southeast Queens, state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) held a parade celebration for Muhammad on Saturday honoring the athletic hero in Rochdale.

“I am proud that Olympic track star and gold medal winner Dalilah Muhammad is a resident of my district,” Sanders said. “She is a shining example of what can be accomplished through hard work and dedication. Dalilah is an inspiration to us all, especially our youth.”

Sanders, who ran Track and Field in his academic years, challenged Muhammad to a race at the running track in Roy Wilkins Park.

“I used to run track and field as a young man, and I am confident I can win,” Sanders said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I will leave her in the dust.”

Needless to say, the senator lost his despite his confidence. Sanders had to provide hamburgers to all of the attendees at event as was their agreement.

Hundreds attended the parade, which included floats and live music provided by a marching band. The procession went from from Roy Wilkins Park, down Merrick Boulevard towards Bedell Street and ended at 137th Avenue in Rochdale Village, the co-op complex where Dalilah Muhammad grew up.