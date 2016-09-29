Helen Marshall Cultural Center Opens

Share 0

BY RODNEY D. GANTT

In honor of her many years of public service, family, friends, elected officials and more all gathered at Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday Sep. 27 for the grand opening of the new Helen Marshall Cultural Center.

Organized by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and her staff, the naming of the center honored the dedication and accomplishments of Helen Marshall, who spent more than 30 years working in service to the community. In 1969 Marshall helped found the Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center in Corona, and went on to serve as director. She also served on local Community Board 3 for 13 years before becoming involved in politics. Marshall served five terms as New York State Assemblywoman representing District 35 and later the City Council. In 2001 Marshall became the first African American woman to be elected as Queens Borough president, where during her three terms she allocated more than $600 million to the construction and renovations of local schools, parks, libraries and more. As her successor Katz said, the new center is Marshall’s legacy.

“Helen spent her life giving attention to the borough of Queens and making sure that even were she not here to see the legacy that she leaves that one would be there, and today we honor that legacy with a building that is going to last forever,” said Katz.

During her time as borough president, Marshall procured the $23 million in funding to build the atrium, a project that Katz worked hard to see completed.

“The idea that the atrium be a cultural center for the entire borough of Queens was really important to the borough president, and so I thought it was apt to name it after her,” said Katz. “I also wanted to pay her homage in some way for the great work she’s done over the years.”

The cultural center is designed as an 11,000-square-foot three-sided courtyard space with a large stadium-like stage and canopy. Katz said the center is an investment not only for Queens but for the city as well.

“Kids are going to come here and hear productions; seniors are going to use this space; we’re going to have exhibits. Just like Queens it’s about community, and this atrium is going to be a location where folks can come from all over the borough and the city just to utilize it,” said Katz.

Though she could not attend the opening, Marshall was represented by members of her family including her son Donald Marshall Jr., daughter-in-law Chalena, grandson Chasen and daughter Agnes, who said she was thrilled and that her mother was “very, very pleased.”

“I’m over the top because I never thought this would even have a name, so to see her name there like that it’s a wonderful tribute to her and at borough hall couldn’t be a more perfect place,” said Agnes Marshall. “This is the people’s place and that’s what my mother was all about — public service, serving the borough of Queens, her community and the country. It’s a permanent tribute to her and I really appreciate that.”