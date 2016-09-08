Health & Fitness Clubs Invade New York City

Share 0

BY MICHAEL STOLER

New York City is the home of hundreds of fitness and health clubs. IBISWORLD’s Gym, Health and Fitness clubs market research report reported that revenues have grown to nearly $30 billion.

The gym, Health and Fitness Cubs industry has benefited from recent marketing campaigns aimed at fighting obesity, as well as consumer trends toward improved health. In the coming years, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships as they grow more health-conscious due to their age. Moreover, consumers are anticipated to increasingly substitute large, all-inclusive clubs for low-cost memberships, propelling industry revenue.

One of the newest trends in fitness is the rapidly growing “Title Boxing Club NYC” which will be opening its newest location on the ground and lower levels of the office building at 900 Third Avenue. BISNOW, a commercial real estate news company, reported that the company considered the nation’s largest boxing franchise grew over 1,7000 percent over the past three years, with classes designed to help participants burn up to 1,000 calories. Its first Manhattan location opened last year at Tenth Avenue and 37th Street.

In the fall, the second location of CrossFit gym, ICE NYC, will open a 7,000-square-foot location on the first and lower levels of a building at 330 East 59th Street between First and Second avenues. ICE NYC first opened in Tribeca earlier this year at 93 Worth Street between Broadway and Church Street.

Rye Brook, New York-based Ripped Fitness will be opening its second location. The high-intensity interval training experience, which focuses on burning fat, increasing endurance and building lean muscle, will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet on the ground floor at 1430 Second Avenue between East 74th and East 75th Street.

The space formerly occupied by a Capital One Bank is located across the street from an Equinox Fitness at 1429 Second Avenue. Its other location is at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center in Westchester County.

In May, Blink Fitness, the premium quality, value-based fitness club, opened the doors of its newest Queens location in Woodside, at 56-02 Roosevelt Avenue. The company, which was founded in 2011, currently has 47 locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester. The company has plans to open 300 new locations by the end of 2020. The firm has registered to open franchises in 46 states. In July, the fitness center opened a 17,000-square-foot fitness center at 287 Broadway between Havemeyer Street and Marcy Avenue, in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

In the spring, Equinox, the parent of Blink, announced it will open a gym at 246 Bedroom Avenue in Williamsburg, one of the five new locations announced in conjunction with the brand’s 25th anniversary. The four other locations include 117 Front Street in Dumbo, 315 Park Avenue South and 670 Broadway.

Minneota-based Life Time Fitness, with 120 centers in 26 states, opened the Sky residential tower, in collaboration with developer The Moinan Group. The 70,000-square-foot facility serves Sky residents and the public.

Along with Life Time Athletic at Sky, Life Time operates five additional destinations in the Greater New York market area in Westchester, Garden City and Syosset, New York; and in Berkeley Heights, Florham Park and Montvale, New Jersey.