Hate Motivated Incident Touches Home

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

The FBI recently released statistics that show hate crimes against Muslims have increased by 67 percent since 2015.

Although hate crimes and incidents had begun to spiral after 9/11 and had continued to grow due to ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), following last week’s election results the country has seen a stunning 7 percent increase in hate crimes.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a nonprofit group that tracks litigated hate crimes in the United States, counted 435 incidents of hateful harassment and intimidation as of Monday, Nov. 14, just six days after election night. In New York it counted 35 incidents, including one in Queens. They took place at K-12 schools, private properties, places of worship and other locations. Incidents were characterized as anti-black, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-women and anti-Semitic.

“Since Donald Trump won the election, we’ve seen an alarming number of hate-based incidents occur throughout the nation, some of which are no doubt stemming from Trump’s hate-filled campaign,” said Heidi Beirich, director of SPLC’s Intelligence Project. “We’ve collected more than 435 such incidents since the election—truly a frightening number.”

The first hate incident to hit home, causing anger due to the borough’s proud reputation of being the most diverse in the world, took place last Thursday on a Q43 bus.

Fariha Nizam, a 19-year-old Muslim American from Bellerose, took to Facebook to share her traumatizing incident, which occurred just two short days after Trump’s win.

A Hunters College sophomore, Nizam had been taking the Q43 bus into Manhattan regularly for school without any problems. However, on Thursday morning, a white middle-aged couple boarded the bus, walked towards her and began yelling at her to take off her hijab because it is “not allowed” anymore. According to her post, several other commuters on the bus told the couple to stop, which only angered them more and prompted the woman to tug at Nizam’s hijab while yelling for her to “take it off.”

“I was so scared, compelling myself to calm down so that I could move away. I got off the bus and walked home from where I was, crying the whole way home,” read Nizam’s Facebook post.

Nizam blames Trump’s victory for the incident due to his Islamophobic campaigns because she, who has lived in Queens her whole life, had worn her hijab for five years and had never encountered anything of this sort.

In addition to writing about her experience, the post also expressed her anger towards not only those who voted for Trump, but towards the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as well.

“Shout out to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for NOT assisting me in the traumatic incident this morning,” read the post.

Although Nizam is disgusted with the incident, she said she will continue to proudly wear her hijab, and is offering to help anyone else dealing with such racism.

“I am here for ANYONE who needs consolation. I myself KNOW that I am extremely susceptible to this reoccurring, over and over and over again I EXPECT to be kicked back down again a million times over by these dehumanized, demoralized people in this country, but despite that, if you need someone to walk with you, someone to cry with you, I will be here, endlessly,” she concluded in the post.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com