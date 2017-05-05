Hate Graffiti Continues To Plague Astoria

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

For the past few months, Astoria has been plagued by a series of homophobic slurs spray painted on local businesses and elected officials’ offices.

According to one Astoria resident, the perpetrator has been targeting a string of garage doors and sides of buildings on 23rd Street between 28th and 29th Avenues, which are residential areas.

“I live a block away and I saw it again this morning when I walked my dog,” the resident told the Queens Tribune. “I’m horrified. Those buildings have been targeted three times.”

She said although local politicians and police officers have been surfacing the area and painting over the graffiti, the derogatory slurs continue to reappear.

“Neighbors are very upset,” she said.

Last week, state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) issued a statement condemning the hate graffiti.

“These brazen acts of hate are not tolerated in our community and will be met with a swift and aggressive response,” he said. “It is critical that this hoodlum be brought to justice and taken off our streets as quickly as possible before more of our neighbors are affected. I will continue to work with the NYPD to make that happen.”

Gianaris, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) have all been victims to the same “Obama faggot” and “Kill fags and dikes” graffiti attacks. The hateful messages have been discovered on the buildings of their district offices for three weeks in a row.

The suspected perpetrator is described as a white or light-skin Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, who is left-handed. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com