Hate Crimes Investigated In Western Queens

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Two food vendors in Western Queens were attacked last week and both incidents are being investigated as hate crimes, police said.

Last Thursday, at approximately 2 a.m., a 40-year-old man was operating his food truck at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 92nd Street in Jackson Heights when he got into an argument with another man.

According to police reports, the perpetrator left, but then returned with a knife and stabbed the food vendor three times in the torso. The man, whom police have described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, then fled the scene.

The vendor was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are also seeking a man connected to a hate crime against a food vendor in Astoria.

Farid El-Baghdadi, owner of Farid Grill—a halal food truck on Steinway Street near 25th Avenue—was sitting outside of his truck talking with a customer on the night of Aug. 7 when he was attacked with rotten eggs.

The perpetrator tossed several eggs from the roof of a building across the street from the truck with small pieces of paper taped to the eggs reading “F-U Muslim” and “Go back to your country.”

According to reports, this was not the first time this had happened to El-Baghdadi, who said that he doesn’t want the perpetrator to go to jail, but wants to know their reason for the attack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the crime and local elected officials are angered by the attacks within their district.

“This act of hatred makes me angry and I deplore it,” said Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria). “Not only does it hurt and insult the man who was the direct target, it hurts and sows fear in Astoria’s immigrant community and disturbs all of Astoria’s law-abiding residents.”

Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) said that such harassment and assault has no place in the diverse western Queens community.

“As hate crimes have risen this past year, we reaffirm our core American beliefs in justice and unity and stand against hatred and bigotry,” said Constantinides.

Both elected officials have encouraged persons with information regarding the perpetrator to contact the NYPD.

The Queens Tribune attempted to contact El-Baghdadi for comment, but he is taking time off following the incident.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.