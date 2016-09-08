Habitat NYC ReStore’s First Anniversary

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

In honor of Habitat for Humanity’s New York City ReStore’s first anniversary, all items at its Woodside location were marked down by 25 percent during its weekend-long celebration, resulting in an estimated $8,000 in total gross sales.

More than 150 customers purchased items during the celebration, while others went to browse and join in on the fun.

“I first came to the ReStore about eight months ago and what I found were high-quality home furnishings at a very affordable rate. I’ve been going back frequently ever since,” said Angel Panora, ReStore regular customer. “The Restore is a wonderful community asset. It saves new and lightly used, quality furniture and materials from going to waste at city landfills, and the best part is that I know my dollars are going to support a good cause in my city.”

In the first year, ReStore had more than 27,000 visitors, provided over $700,000 of savings to shoppers, and diverted more than eight tons of waste from city landfills.

“I am ecstatic with the support that we’re seeing in the neighborhood of Queens,” said Karen Haycox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity New York City. “People like to purchase things from ReStore because it goes back to the community. It’s all about the cause.”

Not only does ReStore collect donations, but they also sell new and used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and other home goods at 50 to 80 percent less than its retail value. Their biggest seller during their weekend celebration was kitchen cabinets, bringing in nearly $4,000.

“By donating goods and shopping at the ReStore, New Yorkers can get quality home furnishings, decor and building supplies at deeply discounted prices while supporting Habitat’s homebuilding initiatives and supporting programs throughout the five boroughs,” said Haycox. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with all the families that have shopped with us and to continue to provide a valued service that supports our mission in the years to come.”

Although Habitat for Humanity is located in over 70 countries, there is not a ReStore at every location. The ReStore in Woodside is the first and only store in New York City as a whole.

“Because we are so active in Queens, we have been able to create 13 single-family homes and were also able to purchase an additional 23,” said Haycox.

The ReStore shops are just one of Habitat for Humanity NYC’s initiatives to make New York City a decent place to live. In its effort to transform lives and communities, Habitat NYC builds affordable, high-quality homes for first-time homebuyers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. Some of the homes it’s built are co-ops, condos and single-family homes to house families of one to six.

In order to qualify for Habitat Homeowners, residents must meet HUD established household income guidelines, provide a 1 percent cash down payment, establish a monthly savings account, have no accounts in collection and no bankruptcies in the last three years, and be first-time homebuyers.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity NYC, visit their website at habitatnyc.org.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com