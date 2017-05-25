The Gutter Debuts Bowling Alley In LIC

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

The Gutter, a popular Williamsburg bowling alley, aimed for a strike by debuting a new Long Island City locale on Friday.

The bowling alley, located at 10-22 46th Ave., is similar to the original Williamsburg site, featuring eight lanes and a 1970s-themed bar.

Last year, owners Todd Powers and Paul Kermizian said that they were interested in expanding their enterprise—but originally faced challenges when trying to find a location that would be able to fit the alley’s amenities. After searching for two years, the duo discovered a taxi garage in Hunters Point—which Powers called “a dream for us,” given its proximity to the subway.

Originally, Powers and Kermizian projected that they would debut the new location in August, but were able to open more than two months earlier.

“Having this popular attraction choose our neighborhood for its second location is a simple, yet significant, milestone in the district’s growing nightlife and entertainment options,” said Krishna Patel, the director of marketing and events at the Long Island City Partnership. “As the area continues to grow its diverse mix of businesses and residents, we will continue to see retailers that provide key services filling in the hundreds of thousands of retail square feet coming online.”

Similar to The Gutter in Williamsburg, the Long Island City location will also be aimed at ages 21 and over. However, the owners said that they may schedule children’s hours on weekends to accommodate local families.

The bowling alley is open on Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 a.m. In addition to its regular hours, The Gutter has a two-for-one bowling special on Sunday through Thursday from 1 a.m. to 3:15 a.m., and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Happy hour is held on Monday through Friday until 7 p.m., with $1 off certain alcoholic beverages and $3 off all pitchers.

For more information, visit www.thegutterbrooklyn.com.