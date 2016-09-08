Gsellman Proves Himself As Talented Pitcher

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

As the Mets have dealt with injuries to the pitching staff, Robert Gsellman has burst on the scene and won a pair of big games.

In a crucial late August game in St. Louis, Gsellman came out of the bullpen when Jon Niese was injured in the first inning. The long-haired righty pitched 3.1 innings and picked up a win against the Cardinals. On Saturday, Gsellman pitched six innings and beat the Washington Nationals.

“We don’t want to belabor the injury issue, but we’ve asked a lot of some young players and they have stepped up,” said Mets manager Terry Collins after Saturday’s game. “This is what we have. These guys, I think they’re caught up in it a little bit. They were in the organization last year when things were going great up here. And we’ve asked them to step in and this is their opportunity.”

The Mets drafted Gsellman in the 13th round of the 2011 draft, and the talented pitcher worked his way up the system. He began 2016 in Las Vegas with the Mets’ Triple-A team. The Mets entered the season as defending National League champions and had a rotation which included young fireballers Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. The injury bug has bit the Mets and the only starter who has remained healthy is 43-year-old Bartolo Colon.

Now Gsellman is unexpectedly pitching big games as the Mets chase the second wild card spot in the National League. Gsellman was able to work out of trouble over and over again in his start on Saturday as he held the Nationals to one run. “I think it’s a tribute to his makeup, a tribute certainly how he’s applied himself but a tribute to a lot to the fact that these opportunities these guys have been presented,” Collins said. “He’s got a lot of friends on this team that I’m sure are telling him, ‘Look, you gotta go out and do what you did in the minor leagues and pound the strike zone.’”