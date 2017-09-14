Growth In Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Slows

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Hate crimes, particularly anti-Semitic hate crimes, have been on the rise in New York City. But in recent months, that growth has slowed, according to NYPD Captain Mark Molinari, who leads the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

During a March press conference, Molinari told Jewish leaders that hate crimes were up 183 percent in the city, with anti-Semitic incidents up 272 percent since last year. Since then, hate crimes are up 31 percent, with anti-Semitic crimes up 38 percent, Molinari told Queens Jewish leaders last week.

“None of us should be happy about that because up is never good,” he said. “I don’t like anything up. I think zero is too many.

I like negative numbers.”

Molinari spoke during a “Call To Action” hosted by the Queens Jewish Community Council (QJCC) at Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills on Sept. 6. The event was geared toward discussing ways to combat hate crimes, especially ahead of the Jewish holidays at the end of September.

The event, which featured speakers from the NYPD and elected officials, also came in the wake of several high-profile incidents during which anti-Semitism played a role—including the presence of neo-Nazis in Charleston, South Carolina; the Queens Museum’s decision to cancel an Israel event; and the appearance of Nazi paraphernalia in the lobby of a Sunnyside apartment building.

“As Americans, but as Jewish Americans, we’re concerned about what’s going on not just in the world or in the Middle East, but right here in our neighborhoods,” said QJCC president and Queens Tribune publisher Michael Nussbaum. “Hate and crimes perpetrated against the Jewish community and others are a concern for all of us.”

A majority of the 109 anti-Semitic hate crimes committed were property crimes, such as graffiti, with two assaults and seven others involving “person-to-person” contact, Molinari said.

Part of the discussion centered on penalties for property crimes, with Nussbaum arguing that anti-Semitic vandalism was not being taken seriously enough, and that “detention or a slap on the wrist” was not harsh enough for someone who paints a swastika on a synagogue.

“If a response you feel that you’re getting was not adequate initially to a complaint, then don’t stop the inquiry,” replied Mark Katz from the Queens district attorney’s office.

Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes, NYPD Chief of Queens Patrol Borough North, said that officers will be assigned to synagogues during worship hours during the holidays. She said that, this year, the NYPD will “kick it up a notch.”

“It’s a great concern to us, your safety during your holidays,” she said.