GrowNYC Greenmarket Comes To Flushing

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Freshly farmed food has come to Flushing.

With support from the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, GrowNYC—an organization that promotes sustainability in New York City—will be bringing its Greenmarket program to Flushing for the second year. The program brings a marketplace with fresh food from regional farmers to various areas across New York City.

The Flushing Greenmarket will be open every Wednesday at Maple Playground, between Kissena Boulevard and Maple Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 22.

The Greenmarket brings fresh food from regional farmers to New York City residents. This year’s farm fresh ingredients will include pears, apples, cider and baked goods from Breezy Hill Orchards in Dutchess County; eggs, pasta, soups and baked goods from Knoll Krest Farm in Dutchess County; vegetables from Lani’s Farm in New Jersey’s Burlington County; and vegetables from R & G Produce in New Jersey’s Orange County.

The Greenmarket also offers free healthy recipes and family friendly activities at the market information tent. And every week, shoppers can receive nutritional education and take part in multilingual cooking demonstrations (in English, Spanish and Chinese), provided by the city Department of Health.

Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, Children (WIC) and Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks are accepted at individual farm stands, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), Debit and Credit are accepted at the market information tent.

GrowNYC’s Greenmarket program aims to preserve local farmland and provide New Yorkers with fresh, healthy and local food. Everything at the market is completely farmer grown, produced, caught or foraged.

“We’re happy to work with GrowNYC to present another amazing year of fresh food from local farms at the Flushing Greenmarket at Maple Playground,” said John Choe, president of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. “This year, the Flushing Greenmarket will feature cooking demonstrations, nutrition workshops and cultural activities with the NYC Department of Health, New Inpsiration Cares and other partners.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.