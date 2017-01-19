Grisly Discovery Of Ridgewood Grandma Deemed Murder

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, EDITOR

The grisly October discovery of an 85-year-old Ridgewood grandma whose body was found wrapped in plastic bags in her home was ruled a homicide on Jan. 17, police said.

Erika Kraus-Breslin’s body was found on Oct. 5 at her home at 67-08 65th St. on the second floor, wrapped in several plastic bags and surrounded by air fresheners.

According to Lt. Chris Giuffre of Queens North Homicide, Kraus-Breslin was killed by asphyxiation by an unknown method. He noted that the medical examiner took three months to determine the cause of death because of the extant of decomposition.

Her grandson, Christopher Fuhrer, 30, who lived with her, opened the door for police when they arrived and immediately confessed that he did not report her death five months earlier out of fear of losing a place to live. Police had been called as a response to Kraus-Breslin’s daughters’ concern over not hearing from their mother.

He is currently awaiting charges by the Queens DA’s office at Rykers Island.

Over the next few months as the smell increased, he added air fresheners, sprayed Febreze in the room and at one point poured paint over the body. The next day, Oct. 6, he was arrested for not reporting the death to a health officer, burial or body removal without a permit, and improper burial and concealment of a human corpse.

