Grisly Bus Crash Leaves Three Dead In Flushing

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

An MTA bus and charter bus collided on Northern Boulevard just after 6 a.m. on Monday, leaving three dead and 16 injured.

A pedestrian, passenger on the MTA bus and the driver of the charter bus all died as a result of the crash. The pedestrian, identified by NYPD as 68-year-old Henry Wdowiak of Flushing, was pronounced dead at the scene. The charter bus driver, 49-year-old Raymond Mong of College Point, was pronounced dead at Elmhurst General Hospital. And Flushing’s Gregory Liljefors, 55, the passenger on the MTA bus, was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian/Queens.

The charter bus, owned by Dahlia Tour and Travel, was travelling eastbound on Northern Boulevard when it collided with a Q20 MTA bus that was turning right onto Northern Boulevard from Main Street, NYPD Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes said at the scene. That account was verified in surveillance video that surfaced in media reports in the hours after the crash.

As the investigation into the specifics of the crash continues, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said that the agency was “very concerned about the speed,” especially considering that the MTA bus spun around after impact.

“That requires an enormous amount of speed,” Lhota said, adding that he would wait until the investigation is completed before discussing more specifics.

The MTA bus driver was taken to a local hospital in “non-critical” condition, Lhota added.

After the initial collision, the buses crashed into a Kennedy Fried Chicken on the corner, causing significant damage to the storefront. At the time of the press conference, crews were ensuring that the building’s integrity was intact.

“The impact of this collision on the building was very, very substantial,” de Blasio said.

A spokesman for the city’s Buildings Department said that temporary shoring had been installed at the site to stabilize the building and the investigation was still ongoing.

Northern Boulevard is considered a “priority corridor” under de Blasio’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to reduce traffic fatalities in New York City. No one has previously died at the intersection of Main Street and Northern Boulevard, where Monday’s accident occurred, but there have been five other injuries there this year, according to city data. There were 10 injuries at the spot in 2016 and 12 in 2015.

“We’re certainly going to look at this intersection; the first thing we need to understand is what happened here,” de Blasio said. “Of course, we’ll look at the intersection itself to see if there’s anything else that we have to do to improve the situation.”

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said that they were concerned about traffic safety in the area and hoped that officials would review past incidents to determine a safer future for the corridor.

“We’re going to work with the business owners, we’re going to reach out to the families whose family members were killed or injured and see if we can be a resource there,” Meng said at the scene. “In the long term, we need to work with Councilmember Peter Koo and the mayor’s office to see what the past incidents at these intersections have been and what we can do to improve the situation.”

A man who answered the phone at the number associated with Dahlia Travel & Tours said that he had no comment and no information at the time.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.