Grease Sing-A-Long Promises Halloween Fun

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

At Flushing Town Hall this year, they’ll be mixing Halloween with hand-jives.

The popular arts and cultural venue will be hosting two Grease sing-a-longs on Monday, October 31st. And to get in the holiday spirit, adults and children are alike are encouraged to dress up like their favorite characters from Rydell High, whether it’s Danny or Sandy.

The first of the two events will begin at 4 p.m. with an evening show scheduled for 8 p.m. In each showing, fans will be invited to watch the classic musical in the Flushing Town Hall theatre, as the lyrics pass by on the screen, allowing guests of all ages to sing and dance along while celebrating the Halloween in costume.

The evening will start off with a vocal warm-up and a run through of the hand-jive, for those who may be a few years removed from their last viewing.

“Grease is an American staple and one of the most popular musicals on stage and on screen,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall. “So we’re excited to welcome legions of fans in their poodle skirts and leather jackets and head back to Rydell High School. These special screenings are for one night only—so are you ready to hand jive?”

The classic 1978 film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, tells the story of an unexpected romance between the smooth-talking, leather-jacket wearing Danny Zuko (Travolta) and the timid and proper Sandy Olsson (Newton-John). Its music draws heavily from 1950s musical influences, like doo-wop and early rock and roll and features classic hits such as “Grease Lightning,” “Summer Nights,” and “You’re The One That I Want.”

The event is open to all ages, and costs $13 for adults ($10 for members) and $8 for children ($6 for member children). Goodie bags with props will be on sale for $2.

Flushing Town Hall is an arts and cultural venue sponsored by Flushing Council on the Arts, and it features cultural acts that emphasize diversity. Other performances at the venue this year include “New Music Horizons,” which will be taking place a few days before Halloween on Oct. 28. The event will feature classical pianist Matthew Koraus and jazz bassist Mark Wade performing a set of original music and explaining their writing process.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.