Gov To Decide On Hall Of Science’s Pre-K

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was expected to decide by midnight on Wednesday whether to allow the city to build a Pre-K school in the Hall of Science’s parking lot in Corona.

“The Pre-K Center at the New York Hall of Science would bring world-class STEAM Pre-K to the heart of Queens,” said Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office. “The project would add 306 Pre-K seats—eliminating about 60 percent of the current neighborhood need—in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility to a neighborhood with a critical need for early-education capacity. In this community there is a great need.”

She noted that the community in Corona has a need for approximately 500 Pre-K seats.

Goldstein said that the new school would build upon the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum and create a literal and scholastic connection between the New York Hall of Science and the school.

Students who attend the school will also have Hall of Science child and family programming at their fingertips. And early-childhood educators would have professional development on hand at the site.

Goldstein said that there will be “collaborations to expand learning resources with the New York Public Library, and interactive exhibits like the Preschool Place inside the museum.”

She added that the Pre-K Center “would specialize [in] science, tech, engineering, arts and math.”

“Once the bill is signed, we’ll start engaging with the community,” she said.

The Pre-K Center would be added to the overcrowded school District 24.

-Jon Cronin