Gotti Grandson Pleads Guilty To Drug Dealing

By Jon Cronin

The late mob boss John Gotti’s grandson and namesake has pleaded guilty to selling Oxycodone from the family home in Howard Beach and Ozone Park, the Queens district attorney said.

According to the DA, John J. Gotti, 23, agreed to forfeit $259,996 in seized drug proceeds.

Gotti appeared on Tuesday in the Queens Supreme Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit an A felony following his Aug. 4, 2016 arrest.

Police raided the Gotti home in August with search warrants and seized $24,000 in cash, 850 Oxycodone and Xanax pills, drug-related ledgers and other records.

In previously published reports, the young Gotti stated from his Riker’s Island jail cell that police kicked in the front door of the house when they entered.

Six court-authorized search warrants were also executed on Rebel Ink Tattoo, of which Gotti is a reputed part owner, on Cross Bay Boulevard as well as three of the defendants’ residences and two vehicles used by Gotti.

The defendant also agreed to forfeit drug proceeds that were seized during this arrest. Additionally, Gotti pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a June 30, 2016, arrest and agreed to forfeit in excess of $7,000 in drug proceeds that were seized during this incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2 , at which time Justice Suzanne Melendez is expected to sentence Gotti to eight years in prison and five years’ post-release supervision on his August arrest and a concurrent term of four years in prison and two years’ post-release supervision on his June arrest. Gotti is presently being held in jail lieu of $2 million bail.

Through a monitoring device, the police overheard a conversation in which Gotti estimated his sales of Oxycodone at $1.6 million per year, $100,000 per month as well as 4,200 pills every month, and said he stored his records at Hack’s home, according to the Queens DA’s office in August.

During 11 undercover purchases from Gotti and his men, police bought $46,080 worth of Oxycodone. A total 10 were recorded on both video and audio and occurred between April 22 and July 28 .

“Today’s guilty plea sends a message to all drug dealers that we will not tolerate the illegal drug trafficking that is destroying our young people and our communities,” the DA said. “Do not expect any leniency because you are illegally trafficking prescription medications – rather than cocaine or heroin. It cannot be stressed enough that these medications are addictive and dangerous and, when abused, they destroy the lives of those who use them.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, which is quadruple the number from 25 years ago. The Queens DA’s office stated that Oxycodone, a prescription painkiller, is extremely potent and has a high potential for abuse and death.

Prior to the NYPD’s seizure of Gotti’s narcotics in Howard Beach, the police also stopped him in his 2009 Jeep on June 30, 2016 for having a window tint of only six percent. The state legal limit is 70 percent.

At the time, his driver’s license was suspended and they recovered “a Gucci bag containing more than 200 Oxycodone pills, a bottle of testosterone (steroids) and an assortment of Xanax, methadone pills and marijuana from the vehicle.”

Police also found $5,600 in cash in the vehicle and $2,271 in cash in Gotti’s pants pocket. The NYPD discovered that $5,700 was from an officer who paid Gotti for Oxycodone pills during an undercover operation.