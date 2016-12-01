Glendale Zip Code Passes House Vote

Share 1

The community of Glendale is one step closer to getting its own zip code, thanks to legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The legislation, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), was part of a broad bipartisan postal bill called H.R. 6303, which establishes ZIP codes and renames post offices throughout the country. Under the bill, the United States Postal Service would create a new ZIP code for Glendale by Sept. 30, 2017.

In a statement, Meng reiterated the remarks that she delivered on the house floor, highlighting the problems that the Glendale’s current ZIP code situation has created.

“For almost thirty years, the residents of Glendale have sought to obtain a ZIP code for their community and the passage of this legislation is a giant step in finally making that happen,” read Meng’s statement. “Residents of Glendale have experienced mail and service related problems due to sharing the 11385 ZIP code with the neighboring community of Ridgewood. These problems include medications that were spoiled or not received due to mail processing errors, delays in first responder services to residents in need of care and inaccuracies with GPS devices. Glendale also deserves to be recognized as its own community. I applaud this vote and I thank my colleagues for supporting it.”

The bill, which Meng introduced in Feruary 2015, still has to be passed in the Senate and signed into law by the President.

-James Farrell