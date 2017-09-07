Glendale Library To Close For Renovation

Share 0

A Queens Library spokeswoman confirmed this week that the Glendale Library’s $5.1 million renovation, which will begin this winter, could last between 12 to 16 months.

At the beginning of the summer, the Queens Library system announced that the Glendale branch would receive a much needed $5.1 million renovation. The library has yet to announce an exact date for the library’s closure.

The library’s website states that the project is currently in the “construction procurement” phase and will then go into the construction phase.

The new renovations will upgrade the library’s old structure and make the building compliant with the American Disabilities Act. The branch had previously been criticized for not being compliant.

The library’s renovation has long been in the works and the building hasn’t been upgraded in generations, according to Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale).

It was announced in June that $2.2 million of the renovation was funded by Crowley, $1.5 million from the mayor’s office and $315,000 from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

The renovation will make the mezzanine and courtyard more modern, clean and airy, while respecting the building’s historic fabric. Large, one-story high windows will be installed on the main floor and book shelves will be reorganized towards the center of the structure and away from the windows to let in the natural light.

–Jon Cronin