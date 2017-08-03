Gillibrand, Meng Host Flushing Town Hall

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) paid a visit to the World’s Borough on Monday, hosting a town hall alongside U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing).

Local residents, activists and a slew of local elected officials crowded the auditorium at the Queens Library branch in Flushing. For less than an hour, Gillibrand and Meng fielded randomly selected constituent questions on voting rights, immigration, Israel and more.

None of the constituents’ questions addressed healthcare, which took center stage in the Senate last week when Republicans’ efforts to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act were halted. But both Meng and Gillibrand addressed the issue in their opening statements, with Gillibrand calling the Republicans’ proposal, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated would leave 15 million more Americans uninsured, “a very bad bill.”

“We were able to defeat that horrible Senate Republican healthcare bill,” she said to applause.

She credited increased grassroots activities and attendance at town halls across the country as a crucial factor in the healthcare repeal’s failure, and added that she wouldn’t be surprised if U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continued to press the issue.

“Please don’t stop; the battle is not over,” she said.

Several questions tackled voting rights and security, in response to reports that Russia attempted to use cyberattacks and misinformation to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Gillibrand cited an upcoming piece of bipartisan legislation with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would create a “9/11-style commission to do a deep dive about how we were penetrated through cyberattacks—what actually happened, where were our defenses weak, where were we vulnerable and what were they able to do.”

Meng added that the Democratic National Committee, of which she is a vice chairwoman, has started a commission to investigate instances of voter fraud or discrimination. Meng has also introduced legislation in the House of Representatives that would make Election Day a national holiday and make it easier for eligible voters to register.

Gillibrand has introduced a “companion bill” in the Senate that would invoke similar voter protections, although she said that the bill is “hard to pass” without Republican support.

Both Gillibrand and Meng promised to pull their support from a pending Israel Anti-Boycott Act aimed at restricting boycotting efforts against Israel. That came after questioners pressed the lawmakers about their co-sponsorships of the bill, which they feared could “chill free speech.”

Gillibrand said that after meeting with the American Civil Liberties Union, which has criticized the bill, she realized it is ambiguous.

“I did not read the bill the way you read it—I would not support anything that chills free speech,” she said. “I am going to urge the authors of the bill to change the bill and I will not support it in its current form.”

When asked what the Senate and Congress are doing to push back against recent crackdowns on illegal immigrants for minor crimes, Gillibrand said that she supported comprehensive immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship. She said that recent reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers entering schools, making arrests near criminal courts and deporting people who have committed minor or no crimes other than entering the country illegally were “very unsettling.”

“We need to keep speaking out and share our vision for America that is not shared by President [Donald] Trump,” she said.

Gillibrand also expressed support for legislation to refinance student loans at lower interest rates and was hopeful that senators could pass a criminal-justice reform bill, citing bipartisan support in previous attempts.

Local politics entered the fray when an attendee asked Gillibrand about the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), a group of eight Democrats who share control over the New York State Senate in a majority coalition with Republicans.

Democratic activists accuse the IDC of siding with Republicans and derailing a progressive agenda in Albany.

When the attendee pointed out that state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst), an IDC member, was in attendance at the town hall, many in the crowd booed.

Gillibrand seemed to share their frustrations.

“This state elected a Democratic Senate. It should have a Democratic Senate,” she said.

One constituent was concerned about what he called an “assault on truth,” citing attempts by politicians to discredit the media and other government institutions.

“I think it horrifies many of us, the dangerous spectacle that we’re seeing in Washington right now,” the questioner said. “Are you as horrified as all of us?”

Gillibrand answered with one word and no further elaboration.

“Yes.”