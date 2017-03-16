Gianaris Calls For Closure Of LIC Strip Club

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) has written a letter to the State Liquor Authority (SLA) requesting that the group deny the renewal of a cabaret license for a high-end Long Island City strip club where he said there has been recurring criminal activity and public safety concerns.

Gianaris said that the authority should not renew the license for Aces, located at 32-10 37th Ave. in Long Island City, following a shooting at the site in 2016 as well as reports of fights in the street near the club, arrests and incidents of public urination.

Last May, a gang-related shooting took place outside Aces, requiring that police regularly monitor the club, Gianaris said. And a total of 252 calls were placed to 911 last year during which residents reported criminal activity and other incidents near the club.

“Aces is notorious for its ongoing troubling activity,” Gianaris said. “Residents deserve to live in a community where they feel safe, with a robust quality of life. It’s time we get rid of this bad adult establishment once and for all and apply our resources towards protecting our schools, small businesses and families.”

The Queens Tribune reached out to Aces but was not able to get a comment by press time.

In Gianaris’ letter, addressed to State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley, the senator said that in addition to the nightclub’s negatively affecting the quality of life within the community, Aces did not comply with its cabaret license in 2016.

“The establishment failed to display its license or post warning signs, and employed unlicensed security guards, among numerous other violations,” the letter read. “In 2016, Aces was temporarily closed due to several licensing issues, and it’s my understanding that Community Board 1 has repeatedly requested the SLA not issue liquor licenses to Aces. It is evident that Aces is a danger to local residents and a detriment to our community’s quality of life. Accordingly, I request that the State Liquor Authority deny the renewal of Aces’ cabaret license.”

Prior to the opening of Aces, there was a nightclub known as System operating at the location. Gianaris is requesting that the location no longer provide space for this type of business.