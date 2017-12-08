Gianaris Calls For Closure Of Adult Night Club

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) gathered with elected officials and community leaders in front of Show Palace, an adult night club in Long Island City, on Friday to call for it to be closed.

Show Palace, located at 42-50 21st St., was allegedly the location of a recent prostitution raid that resulted in the arrest of five people.

According to Gianaris, the State Liquor Authority denied the club its liquor license repeatedly since the club was first operated as an all-nude establishment under the name Gypsy Rose.

“Our family-friendly neighborhood is no place for a sex-based business with a long record of violence, drug sales and prostitution,” said Gianaris. “This place has been a thorn is our community’s side for years and I will continue to protest this unwelcome establishment until its doors are closed.”

The owners of former Bronx strip club Sin City—which was shut down due to gang activity, shootings and prostitution—also operate Show Palace.

Gianaris had called for the closure of Long Island City’s Aces Gentlemen Club over the summer, resulting in that club’s closure in September.

