Gianaris Calls For Closure Of Adult Night Club

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) gathered with elected officials and community leaders in front of Show Palace, an adult night club in Long Island City, on Friday to call for the site to be shuttered following a recent prostitution bust.

On Dec. 1, police conducted a prostitution raid and arrested five women at Show Palace, located at 42-50 21st St. The establishment had previously drawn complaints from the community following a drug arrest at the site in February and a shooting outside the club.

In December 2015, the club was temporarily shut down by the city’s Police Department after law enforcement authorities determined that marijuana and cocaine were being sold at the site.

Gianaris said that the State Liquor Authority has repeatedly denied the club a liquor license since it first operated as an all-nude establishment under the name Gypsy Rose.

“Show Palace has a history of violence, drug sales and prostitution arrests,” said Gianaris. “It is a detriment to our community and we want to see its doors shut once and for all.”

The Queens District Attorney’s office is in the process of prosecuting those arrested during last week’s raid, but Gianaris said that he will continue to call for the club’s closure.

“This is more than a travesty,” said Bishop Mitchell Taylor, of Long Island City’s Urban Upbound. “In the early- morning hours, you see young ladies leaving this business scantily dressed. This business has become a hotbed of violent activity.”

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) said that the establishment doesn’t attempt to work with the community and continues to engage in illegal activity.

“They want to stick their fingers in our eyes and say, ‘We don’t care about you. We don’t care about this neighborhood,’” he said.

Gianaris said that he believed it was especially important to shut down the club in the wake of the current debate centering on the exploitation of women.

The owners of former Bronx strip club Sin City—which was shut down due to gang activity, shootings and prostitution—also operate Show Palace.

Gianaris had previously called for the closure of Long Island City’s Aces Gentlemen’s Club over the summer, resulting in that club’s closure in September.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.