Gianaris Bill Would Tax Rich For MTA Repairs

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Despite allocations and projects aimed at providing the five boroughs with a more efficient transportation system, Queens has seen an uptick in delays and infrastructure failures in recent weeks—especially on the Long Island Rail Road.

As a result, state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) announced last week that he would introduce legislation to establish a temporary emergency manager to oversee the maintenance and operation of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s subways. The bill would seek a new tax on the city’s wealthiest residents to help pay for transit repairs.

“Better Trains, Better Cities” derives from the 1990’s “Safe Streets, Safe Cities” program that was created to reduce soaring crime rates.

“The dismal state of our mass transit is as much of a crisis today as rampant crime was decades ago and it requires the same attention and dedication of resources to solve,” said Gianaris. “My ‘Better Trains, Better Cities’ plan provides the focus and resources necessary to reduce the chronic delays and service interruptions plaguing our system and end the nightmare commuting has become for too many New Yorkers.”

The emergency manager would be nominated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and confirmed separately by the Assembly and state Senate. Following the nomination, the appointee must present the legislature with a comprehensive plan of action.

Aside from a temporary manager, the legislation would also create a three-year surcharge on personal income taxes for those living within the MTA’s area of service—which includes subways, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North—who earn more than $1 million annually. The tax surcharge would be a sliding scale based on income. In addition, New York City hotels and motels would add a $5 fee to their current charges.

Overall, Gianaris said that the goal is to raise more than $2 billion annually to maintain and upgrade the MTA system.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com