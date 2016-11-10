Ghoulish Thieves Rob Graves In Ozone Park

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The late night hours of Halloween brought out some ghoulish thieves last week.

A possible team of thieves snuck into Acacia Cemetery at 8384 Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park between 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. They broke into a mausoleum containing 10 crypts, two of which were opened. A male skull was removed from one crypt (with the rest of the body left behind) and an entire female body was removed from another crypt.

On the morning of Nov. 1, 2016, at 11:47 a.m. the NYPD received the phone call from Acacia Cemetery after a groundskeeper discovered the mausoleum had been broken into.

The NYPD stated that the suspect or suspects gained entry via a boarded-up window that had been broken during a separate, unrelated incident. Once inside, the crypts were opened, damaging marble in the process. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

According to previously published reports, “a high-ranking police source” said the theft was “highly unusual.”

The skeletons were identified as those of Lewis Hambro, who was born in 1865 and died in 1928, and Marilan Hollen, who was born in 1900 and died in 1928.

The source stated, “We’ve had some cases of Santeria worshippers killing chickens, but nothing like this,” and added, “Who would want to do something like this?”

The NYPD announced that police dispatched forensic teams to check for evidence such as fingerprints and clues left behind.

The NYPD source has not ruled out an occult motive, and added, “It’s just terrible. It’s probably going to be very difficult to find these remains, and who wants to spend their afterlife with their skull in the trash?”

A man who answered the phone at Acacia Cemetery said they are upset about the incident and had no further comment.