CEO – St. John's Episcopal Hospital

Gerard M. Walsh, St. John Hospital’s CEO, is a proven health care executive with broad experience in hospital administration and management.

Walsh brings a depth of expertise in organizational change, physician development, implementation of quality and patient safety programs, mergers and acquisitions, and a strong knowledge of community hospitals based on more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience. He has proven success in developing strong medical staff relationships through recruitment of talented physicians and the creation of new programs and services that drive margin growth.

Before going to St. John’s, Walsh served as CEO of Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown, MD. Here, he built a new leadership team, including a new chief medical officer and chief nursing officer. He implemented several clinical services for the chronic care population including podiatry, dental, gynecology, ophthalmology and wound care; developed a plan of correction that rectified numerous Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services deficiencies; and delivered a 3-year strategic plan recommending a forward course of action.

Walsh also has significant administrative experience from his COO role with North Shore University Hospital in Forest Hills, where he oversaw a 19,000 sq. ft. emergency department reconstruction project, initiated a $30 million facility construction project, worked with architects and engineers to plan construction for a new two story radiology building, and instituted an extensive twelve-month management education and professional development project.

He also developed outpatient practice units for Pain Management, Men’s Health, and Pediatric Cardiology, developed an ongoing service excellence program to improve customer satisfaction, and oversaw medical staff growth to include an additional 300 new physicians.

A native New Yorker, Jerry was born and raised in Queens and attended high school in East Elmhurst. He has a Bachelors of Science in Health Care Administration from St. John’s University in Jamaica and a Master’s Degree in Health Systems Management from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. He is married to his wife Karyn and they have one grown daughter.