Galante v. Queens Library To Proceed

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Eastern District Judge Allyne Ross granted Thomas Galante, former CEO and president of Queens Library, the right to defend himself in the Galante v. Queens Library case.

Last year, Galante sued Queens Library along with two trustees after they fired him in December 2014. He had worked for them for 27 years when he was fired for allegedly spending $300,000 in library funds on rock concerts, alcohol and other prohibited expenses. Aside from defamation, Galante is suing for his $2 million severance package, which he was deprived of due to the board’s decision to fire him “for cause.”

Galante’s attorney Thomas Rohback, a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, said that according to Galante’s contract, Queens Library would have to grant him five years of salary upon termination, unless the library’s reasoning is “for cause.”

According to his termination letter, Galante failed to perform the employment duties under the agreement, demonstrated misconduct injurious to the library and breach of the contract’s covenants on confidentiality, solicited employees and donors, and conflicts of interest.

However Rohbacks said that the board of trustees provided all those causes without any merit.

“We are prepared to prove that the library did not have a cause,” said Rohback.

Rohback said that many of the dinners were after board of trustees meetings with officers of the library, where someone may have had a glass of wine or two, which the library paid for.

Rohback took the deposition of Gabriel Tuassig, former chairman of Queens Library, who signed Galante’s termination letter, under oath in July 2016, in which Taussig stated that all the charges made to Queens Library were all proper charges.

After Galante sued Queens Library, they sued him back in a counter claim.

According to Rohback, the case is supposed to end this month, however Queens Library has decided to extend the discovery deadline for another couple of months. Because of this, Rohback filed paperwork in opposition Tuesday night stating that on February 25, the court endorsed the parties’ agreed-upon discovery deadline of September 30, 2016, after the library requested an extension because “the volume of e-discovery is expected to be significant.”

The defendants stated that they had produced approximately two million documents to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in response to the subpoenas issued to the library, which are part of the facts underlying the case.

“The library does not need additional time for discover,” Rohback wrote in the letter of opposition. “The library’s board fired Galante for cause in 2014 and demanded repayment of expenses. It cannot retroactively justify those past actions by hoping to uncover some justification years later. This cause should proceed as scheduled.”

Rohback said Galante has been waiting for his vindication and he’s looking forward to his day in court for everything to come out.

The Queens Tribune reached out to Queens Library but they were not immediately available for comment.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com