Funeral Slated For Queens Woman Slain In Caribbean

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The body of a 26-year-old Bayside woman that was discovered in Jamaica over the Thanksgiving weekend has been retrieved by the family and a wake is scheduled for later this week.

Desiree Gibbon—an aspiring model, actress and filmmaker—traveled to Jamaica on Oct. 20 on a three-month visa, with the intention of finding work to help pay for film school in Europe.

On Nov. 26, residents of the northwestern town of Anchovy, approximately four miles from Montego Bay, discovered Gibbon’s body. The Queens woman had been brutally beaten with her throat slashed on the side of the road.

Gibbon’s body was identified by a resort owned by her grandmother in Montego Bay after Jamaican authorities visited various resorts with a photo of Gibbon.

Gibbon’s aunt, Peggy Brunner, created a GoFundMe page with a $40,000 goal to bring her niece’s body back. The family met $36,341 of that goal and Gibbon’s body arrived in New York on Dec. 9.

Gibbon’s funeral is expected to take place on Saturday at the Incarnation Parish in Queens Village, which is the church where she received both her baptism and first communion.

The viewing is scheduled for Friday at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park.

