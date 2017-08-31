Full-Time Security Guards For Parks

Share 0

Three full-time security guards will soon begin patrolling Kissena Park and Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing, Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Queens Parks Commissioner Dorothy Lewandowski announced on Monday.

The officers will begin patrolling in September for five days a week. Koo’s office allocated funding for the guards through the Parks Equity Initiative.

The new security presence comes in response to an increase in crime in the area, Koo’s office claimed.

Of the two parks, Kissena Corridor Park has seen the more drastic increase. There have been four robberies, three felony assaults and two grand larcenies in the first half of 2017, compared to one robbery in the first half of 2016, according to NYPD statistics.

At a press conference, Koo recounted how his office had seen men in the park drinking beer two weeks before. When police arrived, the men hid their beer and scattered. When the police left, the men returned.

“A permanent presence can act as a deterrent to criminal activity,” Koo said.

Dorothy Woo, secretary of the Kissena Corridor Park Conservancy, explained that nearby residents often utilize the park’s open space for activities late into the evening, and people often use the park for passage. She requested a pedestrian trail called the Kissena Walk, which would connect Main Street to Kissena Boulevard through the park.

–James Farrell