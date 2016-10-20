Four Wine Buying Tips For Weddings

Share 0

Traditional wedding rules have fallen by the wayside – food trucks are in, having a hashtag is a must, bridesmaids no longer wear the same dress and groomsmen are sometimes in sneakers. Couples are actively seeking ways to differentiate themselves and get creative. All that aside, there is one thing that remains constant – weddings must have wine.

Without wine, there is no glass to raise during the toast to the bride and groom and nothing to drink when the bar closes during dinner. Wine is the first thing guests are offered when they take a seat, and – you know what they say – it’s important to make a good first impression.

Choosing the right varietals for your wedding does not have to be a stressful endeavor. Whether you’re a novice wine drinker or a connoisseur, follow these four tips and you’ll please a crowd without spending a fortune:

Say “cheers!” with a sparkling wine.

People love a good toast, and nothing washes down a teary maid of honor speech like a glass of sparkling. Riondo Prosecco is an accessible option that’s ideal to enjoy any day of the year, but perfectly suited for special occasions. You only get six pours out of a bottle, so plan accordingly!

Good things come in threes.

In addition to a sparkling, you’ll want a red and a white option that are familiar and food-friendly. You can’t go wrong with a Merlot – look for labels from the Napa region. For a white, Terlato Friuli Pinot Grigio is exceptional and ideal for food pairing.

Wine math: What you didn’t learn in school.

Running out of wine mid-wedding isn’t an option, so it’s important to do the math. You should anticipate getting about five glasses per bottle and assume that each guest will drink one glass per hour. Follow this rule and the wine will flow all night long, keeping you and your guests happy.

Don’t break the bank, but stay away from the cheap stuff.

Choosing an excellent wine doesn’t mean paying top-dollar, but buying too cheap can mean sacrificing quality. There are countless high-quality, delicious wines available for $10-$20 per bottle, so leave the cheap stuff on the bottom shelf!

– Brandpoint