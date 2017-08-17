Four Stabbed In Separate Incidents In Queens

Share 0

Southwest Queens neighborhoods saw a slew of stabbings—although none of them was fatal—last weekend, police said.

On Aug. 11, police reported a non-fatal stabbing in Forest Hills outside the TD Bank on the corner of 71st Avenue and Queens Boulevard around 7:15 p.m.

According to previously published reports, the incident was the result of an argument relating to an accidental brush.

During the incident, shoving led to an altercation outside the bank. Police said that a 28-year-old victim was slashed in the face and did not cooperate with police. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Then, two young men were stabbed during a fight in Howard Beach shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Police were called to the scene, which involved an altercation outside a house party at 104-64 115 St. in South Richmond Hill. Officers found two wounded men—who have been identified as Shiva Balgobin of Rosedale, who was stabbed in the abdomen; and Alex Murgasen of Jamaica, who was stabbed in the chest—at the scene.

The two men were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. Both were also arrested and charged in the assault of Michael Jaikaran, 17, who allegedly stabbed the two men in retaliation. Jaikaran was also arrested

“This incident appears to be an ongoing dispute between the 17-year-old and the cousin of the 17-year-old girlfriend’s cousin, who is an outstanding suspected wanted in this incident,” police said.

The Daily News reported that the brawl was coordinated via Instagram. The investigation is ongoing.

And a Manhattan resident punched and stabbed a man at the Howard Beach train station on Aug. 11 at 159th Avenue and Coleman Square around 10:20 p.m.

Christ Bently, who lives on Broadway in Manhattan, allegedly punched and stabbed a 36-year-old man with a pen on the A train. The victim was stabbed once in the cheek and several times in the arm. He was then taken to Jamaica Hospital for non-life- threatening wounds. The cause of the assault is unclear, police said. Bently was arrested and charged with menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

