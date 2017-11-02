Four More Years

Share 0

Mayor Bill de Blasio deserves a second four-year term. His education policies introducing pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds will be his greatest legacy. Children’s performances will be well enhanced by pre-K as they become middle and high school students.

The mayor came in with an uncomfortable relationship with the city’s Police Department at a time when stop-and-frisk was the number-one issue that divided people. Today, this no longer exists. Statistics show that our city is safer than ever before. While we are still on alert due to terrorism—such as the attack that left eight people dead in Manhattan on Tuesday—we have the best police department in the nation. We commend the mayor for appointing Commissioner James O’Neill to his position.

For the next four years, the concern lies with how far both the City Council and mayor will push for progressive legislation that may be out of step with the larger city population, particularly the outer boroughs.

Beginning on Jan. 1, a large number of council members and the mayor will be in their final terms. That same day, the race for the next mayor will also begin. We hope the next four years won’t become one big political campaign in which people are more concerned about getting elected than covering the people of New York.

The Queens Tribune endorses de Blasio, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz for another four years.

For the City Council, we endorse Paul Vallone, Peter Koo, Francisco Moya, Costa Constantinides, Barry Grodenchik, Rory Lancman, Daniel Dromm, Jimmy Van Bramer, I. Daneek Miller, Adrienne Adams, Karen Koslowitz, Elizabeth Crowley and Donovan Richards. We commend the quality of the elected officials who govern us. Queens has the best of the best.