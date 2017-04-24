Four-Alarm Queens Village Fire Claims Five

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

A destructive four-alarm fire in Queens Village took the lives of four children and an adult on Sunday afternoon, leaving a community in mourning in wake of the tragedy.

City Fire Department Chief Daniel Nigro said that the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“We know that when we lose one of our own, the community mourns with us,” Nigro said. “Today, the Fire Department mourns with this community and the loss of five people in this home. At approximately 2:36 p.m., we received a call from a passing motorist who saw fire on the first and second floor of this home. Our members arrived in just over four minutes and were met by a house completely consumed with fire. None of the five people in the home survived.”

Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, said that the fire originated in one of the homes.

“It seems that the fire started at 112-16 208th St. and then spread to the adjoining houses, located at 112-18 and 112-12 within the boundaries of Queens Village,” Schiff said. “It’s a very sad day for our community.”

Police confirmed the identities of the victims as 2-year-old Chase Lipford, 10-year-old Rayshawn Matthews, 16-year-old Jada Foxworth, 17-year-old Melody Edwards and 20-year-old Destiny Dones. A sixth victim, 46-year-old Maurice Matthews, survived the fire by jumping out of a window on the second floor. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to live, law enforcement sources said.

Nigro called the fire “a terrible, tragic loss.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and city Public Advocate Letitia James visited Queens Village on Monday to comfort the families of the victims.

“During today’s fire in Queens Village, five lives were lost, including young children,” de Blasio said. “Our hearts are broken for the families. This is the biggest loss of life in a New York City fire in roughly two years. There will be a full investigation by our fire marshals.”

De Blasio praised the FDNY, which lost one of its own last week.

“The New York City Fire Department is going through a lot this week,” the mayor continued, referring to William Tolley, who died battling a blaze in Ridgewood. “But they came out in full force to serve New Yorkers. We are incredibly grateful. Our job now is to get down to the bottom of what happened and do everything we can to make sure that no family ever suffers like this again.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Schiff said that fire marshals and the NYPD’s arson and explosion squad would conduct the investigation, but added that a cursory review of the scene did not reveal “anything out of the ordinary.”

“Our city is in mourning today as we remember the victims of the tragic fire that took place in a Queens Village home yesterday afternoon,” Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said. “Five precious young lives are suddenly no longer with us, and their families and friends must now summon the courage to face this painful reality. As the details of this devastating event emerge, I encourage all of my constituents to, first and foremost, hug your loved ones a little tighter today, and then have a frank conversation with them about fire safety procedures.”

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said that he was “heartbroken” by the news. He reminded his constituents to check for any discrepancies in their homes to ensure safety.

“I implore everyone to check the gas lines and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes as soon as possible,” he said.

Both Comrie and Miller said that they will be working towards having a community discussion about fire safety, with Miller hosting a community town hall sometime in the near future.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, FDNY officials will continue community outreach in Queens Village. A fire safety education unit will be stationed at 208th Street and 112th Avenue, handing out fire prevention literature and offering to install smoke detectors free of charge.

