Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Underage Sex Sting

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A former Queens special education teacher pleaded guilty to offering $500 to perform oral sex on a person who he believed to be a 14-year old girl, the Queens district attorney said.

Christopher Tselios, 29, of 64 Ave. in Bayside, was a substitute teacher employed by the city’s Department of Education until two years ago. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to four counts against him. The Queens DA’s office stated that Tselios will face three months in jail, 10-years of probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

According to the charges, a NYPD vice detective posed online as an underage girl, and responded to a Craigslist ad looking for “fun with a teen high schooler or younger” on July 26, 2016. Tslelios responded to the email by asking the girl’s age. The officer stated that he was 14 years old and the two of them exchanged photos. Tselios was sent a photo of a woman undercover officer.

He then asked to meet with the person he believed to be an underage girl and “fool around.” Three days after the initial e-mail, he offered “the girl” $500 to meet at 11 p.m. at a restaurant in Forest Hills. The undercover female officer was approached by Tselios just after midnight and he told her, “Let’s go.” He and the officer went to his car, where officers arrested him with $500 cash in his possession.

The arrest occurred during the same week that the defendant had planned to move to South Korea permanently to teach kindergarten. He was forced to surrender his passport and is out on $50,000 bail. He will be sentenced on Feb. 6.

He was charged with second-degree attempted criminal sexual act, first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, second-degree attempted patronizing a prostitute and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

“The defendant has admitted to trying to meet an underage teenager for sex and will now go to jail for his actions,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “This case underscores the crucial importance of internet surveillance by law enforcement to protect children from sexual predators. This case, and the many others my office has prosecuted over the years, should serve as a warning to parents that they must closely monitor their children’s internet activities. Despite the numerous publicized arrests for exactly this type of behavior, sexual predators continue to relentlessly troll the internet for victims. Do not let your child become one of them.”