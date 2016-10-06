Former Assemblyman Ivan Lafayette Passes

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Ivan Lafayette, who represented the Jackson Heights community in the New York State Assembly for over 30 years as an activist and civic leader, died Tuesday morning at the age of 86.

“It gives me great sadness to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague Assemblyman Ivan Lafayette,” said Congressman Joseph Crowley, who served with Lafayette before being elected to Congress. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family, and may it be comfort to them that an entire community will join them in mourning his loss. For 12 years, I had the honor of serving alongside him in the State Legislature and I witnessed firsthand how deeply he cared about the people he represented. Through his more than three decades of public service, Ivan touched the lives of so many and I know he will be sorely missed.”

Lafayette served as the leader of the Queens delegation, speaker pro tempore and deputy speaker during his time in the assembly.

“I was very saddened when I heard the news about the passing of my friend Assemblymember Ivan Lafayette,” said state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst). “He was a terrific lawmaker, a true champion for his constituents and a fighter for his community and the Democratic Party. It was an honor to have served with him in the Assembly during several years and fight alongside him for common causes to help our communities, especially in places like Jackson Heights and Elmhurst.”

After serving the 34th District for 32 years, Lafayette was succeeded by current Assemblyman Michael DenDekker, who will remember him as a friend.

“I am extremely saddened by the passing of former Assembly Deputy Speaker Ivan Lafayette,” said DenDekker. “I knew Mr. Lafayette for many years, and he was not only my predecessor in the Assembly, but a good friend. For 34 years, Ivan Lafayette represented northern Queens in the New York State Assembly, and he championed many issues, especially around education and building up and protecting our schools. While Mr. Lafayette’s accomplishments and leadership in Albany were commendable, he will be best remembered as a pillar in our community, and as someone who loved and fought for Jackson Heights over his entire career. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Bertine, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Lafayette’s funeral will be held Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Schwartz Brothers Funeral Home in Forest Hills. Following the funeral, his family will sit shiva at their Jackson Heights home at 77-12 35th Ave., Apt. B22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

